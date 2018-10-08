Tesla's board may not be able to rein in Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's recent tweet mocking federal regulators may be a sign that Tesla's board of directors can't control his behavior — no matter what the consequences, a former federal securities attorney said Monday.
Musk stoked more controversy last week when he sent out a tweet referring to the Securities and Exchange Commission as the "Shortseller Enrichment Commission" after settling fraud charges with the agency for making allegedly misleading statements about having the funding needed to take Tesla private.
A judge handling the settlement has ordered Musk and the SEC to write a joint letter explaining why the court should approve the deal. This is not a terribly unusual move for the judge, but it leaves open the possibility she will reject the settlement.