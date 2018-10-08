Trump: No plans to fire Rod Rosenstein 

President Donald Trump on Monday said he has no plans to fire Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, despite feverish speculation two weeks ago that Rosenstein was on his way out.

"I get along very well with him," Trump said of Rosenstein. "I didn't know Rod before [becoming president], but I got to know him," the president told reporters on the South Lawn of the White House.

Trump said he looked forward to talking with Rosenstein on the plane on the way to Florida, where Trump was scheduled to give a speech to a gathering of law enforcement officers later in the day.

The president added that he Rosenstein "actually have a very good relationship."



