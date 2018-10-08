Watch: Trump delivers speech in Florida at police convention 

[The stream is slated to start at 1:35 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks Monday at an annual conference for police chiefs.

Trump's speech in Orlando, Florida, at the International Association of Chiefs of Police is expected to touch on border security and supporting local law enforcement services.

Trump has been traveling to host campaign-style rallies in many of the states he carried during the 2016 presidential election where Republican candidates are up for re-election in the November midterms.

Trump took a victory lap at a rally in Kansas on Saturday after his second Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, was confirmed at the end of a fraught, protracted process. The president is scheduled to lead rallies in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Ohio and Kentucky this week.

The police chiefs association represents more than 30,000 law enforcement officials in more than 150 countries, according to its website. The association previously released a statement clarifying its official view on police use of force shortly after Trump, in another law enforcement speech in 2017, appeared to endorse police brutality.

The president last visited Orlando in March 2017, touring St. Andrews Catholic School alongside Education Secretary Betsy DeVos and Florida Republicans Sen. Marco Rubio and Gov. Rick Scott, who is trying to unseat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson on Nov. 6.