The Navy selected Boeing's MQ-25 Stingray, a drone tanker designed to launch from a ship at sea and refuel jets such as the F/A-18 Super Hornet, EA-18G Growler and the F-35C.

Per the contract, the defense giant will "provide the design, development, fabrication, test, verification, certification, delivery, and support of four MQ-25A unmanned air vehicles, including integration into the carrier air wing to provide an initial operational capability to the Navy." The first four Stingrays are slated for delivery by August 2024.

The Navy's drone tanker competition was pursued by Lockheed Martin, the Pentagon's top weapons supplier, as well as General Atomics.