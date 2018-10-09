Shares of Chinese electric car maker Nio jump 22% after Tesla investor takes a stake

Shares of Chinese electric car maker Nio jumped 22 percent Tuesday after Tesla investor Baillie Gifford revealed it owns 85.3 million shares in the company in a filing.

The 11.4 percent stake was revealed in a filing issued Tuesday morning, but shares moved later in the day after Bloomberg reported the stake.

Baillie Gifford also has a 9 percent stake in Tesla.

Nio listed shares on the New York Stock Exchange on Sept. 12. The company initially plans to make cars for the Chinese market, but it has ambitions to expand into Europe and the United States as well.

Nio's stock closed up 22 percent Tuesday at $7.39, and was adding to those gains in trading after the bell, up an additional 6 percent.