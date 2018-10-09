Cramer warns that all the CEOs he speaks to worry about a slowdown in earnings growth

CNBC's Jim Cramer said on Tuesday he speaks to dozens of CEOs every week and they're all worried about a slowdown in earnings growth.

"There are many parts of the economy that are slowing," Cramer said "Squawk Box." "I would love to say it's all systems go. But my work does not show that."

"The pastiche of industrialist CEOs I deal with right now, everything from retail to oil and gas to steel, it doesn't matter. It changed. It changed in the last six weeks," he said.

Cramers comments on television echoed his tweet from earlier in the morning, in which he said CEOs "all had high hopes" but "no longer."

Later on "Squawk on the Street," Cramer said he worries that the slowdown "is not just in housing."

Earnings season kicks off on Friday, with results scheduled to be released by JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, PNC Financial, and Citigroup.

On Tuesday, Cramer reiterated his comments on Monday about a shift at the Federal Reserve from being data-dependent to being blinded by the desire to normalize interest rates.

"I really think [Jerome] Powell is going to walk back things. He's too thoughtful of a man to stay on autopilot," the "Mad Money" host said Tuesday. "Autopilot means crash landing."

— CNBC's Matthew J. Belvedere contributed to this report.