Cramer's lightning round: Buy Express Scripts on its upcoming merger

  • It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on callers' favorite stocks at rapid speed.

Express Scripts Holding Company: "Express Scripts is merging with Cigna. If you remember, Cigna literally, 30 points ago, came on the show and explained that and I said buy, buy, buy!"

Lockheed Martin Corp.: "I like defense, but I don't want you in Lockheed Martin. I want you to do Raytheon, because Lockheed Martin has already moved and Raytheon has lagged."

Abiomed, Inc.: "You know, we have loved those guys since the beginning of this show, and I have to tell you, I still think that device business and Intuitive Surgical — I'll throw that one in, too — are good."

Disclosure: Cramer's charitable trust owns shares of Raytheon.

