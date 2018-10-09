Ford hires US firm as its lead ad agency in a major blow to WPP  

Ford hired advertising agency BBDO as its lead creative shop in a move that the auto company calls a new global marketing approach.

After a five-month process, Ford announced that WPP — the largest ad agency in the world — will continue to run "activation," or functions such as in-store advertising, website development and marketing for its dealerships. It will also retain media planning and buying.

But BBDO, part of rival group Omnicom, will run brand advertising, which means it will create overarching big ideas for Ford and its vehicles. Brand advertising is often seen by creative agencies as more prestigious than promotional or retail-focused campaigns, and it means that WPP's agencies will now have to follow BBDO's creative lead. Andrew Robertson, CEO of BBDO Worldwide said in an emailed statement: "Today is a big big day. We have a wonderful new brand to help build."

Ad agency Wieden + Kennedy will also work with Ford as an "innovation partner" on specific projects, Ford said in an online statement.