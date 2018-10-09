John Legend: Chrissy Teigen's bold approach to politics has 'rubbed off on me a little bit'

Music superstar and political activist John Legend sat down with CNBC's John Harwood to discuss a range of topics, including how he and his wife, Chrissy Teigen, speak out on political issues.

John Harwood: I read an article where you'd said that your wife Chrissy makes you bolder in terms of speaking out on issues.

John Legend: Yep.

Harwood: Explain that. How is that?

Legend: Well, she's obviously more dynamic and I'm more kind of laid-back and reserved.

Harwood: She's a little sassier than you.

Legend: Yes, exactly. And, I've kind of like, it's kind of rubbed off on me a little bit. I've been a little less reserved with some of my opinions since we've been together.

Harwood: What would you say are her principal issues?

Legend: She cares a lot about, I would say, women's reproductive freedom. So, we've donated to Planned Parenthood. She cares a lot about immigrant issues because her mother is an immigrant from Thailand, and so, we donated to the ACLU when we saw what was happening with the family separations at the border.

So, I think those are some of the issues that animate her and I think everybody kind of finds their own personal connection and I think hers have to do with women's freedom and immigrant's rights.