Nikki Haley will resign as Trump's UN ambassador at the end of the year

United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley will leave at the end of the year, the latest departure from President Donald Trump's national security circle.

Trump and Haley announced her departure plans on Tuesday morning — only a month before the critical midterm elections on Nov. 6. The former South Carolina governor has served since January 2017, as the U.S. has deliberately scaled back its role in the international institution.

Haley, 46, has represented the Trump administration at the UN amid several international crises, including efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear program and ease conflict in Syria. She has also criticized Iran after Trump pulled out of the Iran nuclear accord reached during the Obama administration.

Trump complimented Haley's work at the UN and said she has accomplished a lot, particularly pointing to efforts to denuclearize North Korea. Haley noted that she does not yet have plans for her next role. She added that she does not plan to challenge Trump in 2020 and will support him.