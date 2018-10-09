North Korea reportedly invites the Pope to Pyongyang 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has invited Pope Francis to visit Pyongyang, according to the South Korean Yonhap news agency.

The South Korean presidential office made the announcement Tuesday during a press briefing on President Moon Jae-in's visit to Europe next week. His trip will include a visit to the Vatican on October 17 and 18, Yonhap reported.

"Chairman Kim said he will 'ardently welcome the Pope if he visits Pyongyang'," said Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesperson for the presidential office said.

Yonhap reported that Moon will deliver the message from the North Korean leader when he meets with the Pope. Read the full report here.