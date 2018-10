British billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson believes Virgin Galactic is "more than tantalizingly close" to its first trip to space.

"We should be in space within weeks, not months. And then we will be in space with myself in months and not years," the Virgin founder and CEO told CNBC's Nancy's Hungerford in Singapore Tuesday.

"We will be in space with people not too long after that so we have got a very, very exciting couple of months ahead," he added.