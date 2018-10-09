Sony reportedly confirms that it is working on a next generation console

Sony has reportedly confirmed that it is in the process of building a new games console.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the Japanese company's president, Kenichiro Yoshida, said the company was committing to a successor for the Playstation 4.

"At this point, what I can say is it's necessary to have a next-generation hardware," he said. Yoshida remained coy on whether it would be branded the Playstation 5.

Rumors that a new Sony games console is coming have been swirling, but industry watchers have also questioned how the firm would address the rise in popularity of streaming games to tablets and mobile phones.

A fresh Sony patent has been interpreted by some as a means to make a new console that allows users to play old games but with fresh rendering for modern higher-resolution displays.

