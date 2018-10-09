Bonds

US Treasury yields extend gains and hit multi-year highs

  • Economic data released last week showed an improvement in the health of the U.S. economy, which has pushed up expectations that the Fed will raise rates at a more rapid pace.

U.S. government debt prices fell on Tuesday.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was higher at around 3.2518 percent at 3:05 a.m. ET, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was higher at 3.4364 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

On Tuesday, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield and 30-year Treasury yield rose to fresh multi-year highs. The U.S. bond market was closed on Monday. Economic data released last week showed an improvement in the health of the U.S. economy, which has pushed up expectations that the Fed will raise rates at a more rapid pace.

On the data front, the calendar is quite thin with only the September NFIB Survey out at 6 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, the New York Fed President John Williams is due to co-host a central banking forum along with the Bank of Indonesia in Bali, at 9.15 ET time.

