Asia stocks cautious following mixed finish on Wall Street

Asian markets traded cautiously in the morning after a mixed finish on Wall Street overnight.
The ASX 200 continued to trade largely flat. In the education space, shares of Navitas surged as much as 21.15 percent after the company announced it had received a 1.97 billion Australian dollar (approx. $1.4 billion) buyout offer from a consortium.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose by 0.24 percent in early trading action, while the Topix index climbed by 0.43 percent, with most sectors in positive territory. South Korea's Kospi was largely firm.