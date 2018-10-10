Asia Markets

Asia stocks cautious following mixed finish on Wall Street

  • Australia's ASX 200 was broadly flat, while the Nikkei 225 in Japan saw gains in morning trade.
  • U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that he did not like the Federal Reserve's decision to continue hiking interest rates.

Asian markets traded cautiously in the morning after a mixed finish on Wall Street overnight.

The ASX 200 continued to trade largely flat. In the education space, shares of Navitas surged as much as 21.15 percent after the company announced it had received a 1.97 billion Australian dollar (approx. $1.4 billion) buyout offer from a consortium.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 rose by 0.24 percent in early trading action, while the Topix index climbed by 0.43 percent, with most sectors in positive territory. South Korea's Kospi was largely firm.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Trump voices displeasure with Fed interest rate policy

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he did not like the Federal Reserve's decision to continue hiking interest rates.

The U.S. central bank last raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point in September, while raising its expectations for economic growth for this year and next.

"I think we don't have to go as fast," the president answered to a question about the Fed raising rates by CNBC.

"I don't want to slow it down even a little bit" when there are no signs of inflation, the president added, referring to the economy. Trump did, however, acknowledge that he has not spoken to Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the central bank's decision to raise rates.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, was at 95.609 as of 8:09 a.m. HK/SIN, off its highs above the 96.0 mark yesterday.

As of 8:18 a.m. HK/SIN, the Japanese yen traded at 113.01 against the dollar, largely firming on its overnight gains. The Australian dollar, meanwhile, saw a continued gain at $0.7114 after an overnight rally.

In the oil markets, prices broadly declined in morning trade in Asia. As of 8:11 a.m. HK/SIN, the global benchmark Brent crude futures contract held at about $84.99 per barrel, while the U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures contract slid by 0.23 percent to $74.79 per barrel.

— CNBC's Thomas Franck and Reuters contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
.SPTPXN
---
OIL
---
BRENT
---
USD/JPY
---
NVT
---
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
NASDAQ
---
DJIA
---
S&P 500
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---