Asia stocks cautious following mixed finish on Wall Street

U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he did not like the Federal Reserve's decision to continue hiking interest rates.

The U.S. central bank last raised its benchmark interest rate by a quarter point in September, while raising its expectations for economic growth for this year and next.

"I think we don't have to go as fast," the president answered to a question about the Fed raising rates by CNBC.

"I don't want to slow it down even a little bit" when there are no signs of inflation, the president added, referring to the economy. Trump did, however, acknowledge that he has not spoken to Fed Chair Jerome Powell about the central bank's decision to raise rates.