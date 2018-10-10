Farmers in northern Florida have been working overtime to protect crops and livestock as Hurricane Michael approaches the coast near Panama City in what could be the most powerful storm ever recorded to strike the state's Panhandle region.
As of Wednesday morning, the "potentially catastrophic" category 4 hurricane was proceeding on its northward path toward the Florida Panhandle. It is reported to be capable of producing maximum sustained winds of 150 miles per hour and even higher gusts. The National Weather Service warned about "life-threatening storm surges" of 10 feet or more and heavy rainfall.
Forecasters also have warned about dangerous storm conditions in Alabama and Georgia, as well as possible tornadoes. In all, about 30 million people across the Southeast region are in the path of Michael.
"The bull's eye is going to be western Florida, the southeastern corner of Alabama and then southwest Georgia," said Brad Rippey, a meteorologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "That's where you're going to have extensive wind damage as that eye wall pushes through."
There's a concern the heavy rain and winds could wallop the peanut and cotton crop as well as do damage to pecan production. Pecan trees are vulnerable to getting blown over as was the case in 2016's Hurricane Matthew when portions of the Southeast growing region lost more than 10 percent of the trees.