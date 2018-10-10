Hurricane Michael comes as farmers in the Southeast are right in the middle of harvesting cotton and peanuts. The risk is the storm could cause excessive flooding and result in unharvested peanuts rotting in soaking soil. The storm could cause damage to cotton as hurricane force winds toss the cotton bolls.

"The guys with cotton and peanuts are going as hard as they can go to try to get every bit of crop they can before the wind and rain comes in," said Andrew Taylor, who raises cattle and grows grains in Florida's Walton County near the Alabama border. "I usually grow peanuts but didn't have a crop this year luckily."

An estimated 58 percent of the peanut crop in Florida was harvested as of Oct. 7, while only 28 percent was harvested across the state line in Alabama, according to the USDA.

About 85 percent of the nation's peanut production comes from the Southeastern region, according to USDA's Rippey.

Many peanut growers in the region also grow cotton, which tends to be a higher margin product for farmers. Most of the cotton production in Florida is in the Panhandle region.

"This is the time of the year they begin harvesting the cotton, and I'd say only 15 percent of the crop has been harvested at this point," said David Ruppenicker, CEO of Southern Cotton Growers, a Georgia-based trade group representing the industry in six Southeast states. "The cotton is in the field in a very vulnerable state - all open and sitting there and ready to be picked."

Ruppenicker said Wednesday the high winds and heavy downpour of rain could destroy a significant portion of the crop. He said the hurricane is forecast to come in where the Southeast cotton industry starts and track directly through the growing region, from Florida and Alabama into Georgia and the Carolinas and Virginia.

Southeastern cotton accounts for about 30 percent of the U.S. total production, according the USDA. Georgia alone accounts for roughly half of region's overall crop.