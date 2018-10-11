Amazon, Netflix fall in premarket trading as technology-related stocks head for another brutal day

Technology stocks and other related names are set to head lower Thursday, after getting clobbered in the worst day in over seven years on Wednesday.

Shares of Netflix were down 2.7 in premarket trading, while Amazon and Nvidia both sunk more than 2 percent. Stocks of Twitter, Apple and Facebook also fell more than 1 percent each.

Technology Select SPDR Fund, which tracks the S&P 500 technology sector, was off by 1.4 percent in premarket trading

The S&P 500 Information Technology Index fell 4.8 percent on Wednesday, closing at $1,220.62, marking the biggest decline since August 18, 2011 when it dropped 5.3 percent.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.