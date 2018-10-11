Nikkei 225 plunges more than 3%, Australia falls almost 2% after Wall Street sell-off

Asia markets fell sharply on Thursday morning, after U.S. stocks sank overnight as a steep decline in tech shares and worries of rapidly rising rates sent Wall Street on pace for its worst day in eight months.

The ASX 200 fell 1.9 percent as of 8:23 a.m. HK/SIN, with most sectors trading lower. The energy subindex was down 2.75 percent, materials was lower by 2.02 percent and the heavily weighted financial sector fell 1.78 percent.

Major banking names in the country fell, with Commonwealth Bank shares down 1.46 percent. Mining stocks were also lower, with Rio Tinto down 2.39 percent and BHP off by 2.85 percent.

Japan's markets also declined steeply in the early hours of trading. The Nikkei 225 dropped by 3.25 percent while the Topix index declined by 3.19 percent, with major sectors trending down.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi continued the general trend for the day by slipping 2.2 percent.