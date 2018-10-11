Asia Markets

Nikkei 225 plunges more than 3%, Australia falls almost 2% after Wall Street sell-off

  • Australia and Japan's markets fell sharply in morning trade on Thursday, after U.S. stocks sank overnight.
  • Both the Dow and S&P 500 posted their biggest one-day drops since early February, while the Nasdaq notched its largest single day sell-off since June 24, 2016.
  • U.S. futures traded fractionally lower on Thursday morning during Asian hours.

Asia markets fell sharply on Thursday morning, after U.S. stocks sank overnight as a steep decline in tech shares and worries of rapidly rising rates sent Wall Street on pace for its worst day in eight months.

The ASX 200 fell 1.9 percent as of 8:23 a.m. HK/SIN, with most sectors trading lower. The energy subindex was down 2.75 percent, materials was lower by 2.02 percent and the heavily weighted financial sector fell 1.78 percent.

Major banking names in the country fell, with Commonwealth Bank shares down 1.46 percent. Mining stocks were also lower, with Rio Tinto down 2.39 percent and BHP off by 2.85 percent.

Japan's markets also declined steeply in the early hours of trading. The Nikkei 225 dropped by 3.25 percent while the Topix index declined by 3.19 percent, with major sectors trending down.

Over in South Korea, the Kospi continued the general trend for the day by slipping 2.2 percent.

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped by 831.83 points to 25,598.74, the Nasdaq Composite fell 4 percent to 7,422.05. The S&P 500 dropped 3.3 percent to 2,785.68.

Both the Dow and S&P 500 posted their biggest one-day drops since early February, while the Nasdaq notched its largest single day sell-off since June 24, 2016.

U.S. futures continued to trend down lower on Thursday morning during Asian hours, with the Dow e-mini futures down 0.54 percent.

Some analysts said that the decline on Wall Street did not appear to have any catalyst, including the ongoing trade friction between the U.S. and China. That has "been ongoing since the start of the year," Joseph Capurso, senior currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a morning note.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump took aim at the Federal Reserve on Wednesday for continuing to raise interest rates despite some recent market turbulence.

"I think the Fed is making a mistake. They are so tight. I think the Fed has gone crazy," the president said after walking off Air Force One in Erie, Pennsylvania for a rally.

Commenting on the sell-off on Wall Street, Trump said: "It's a correction we've been waiting for for a long time, but I really disagree with what the Fed is doing."

Currencies and oil

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, traded at 95.369 as of 8:18 a.m. HK/SIN.

At the same time, the Japanese yen, considered a safe-haven currency, strengthened at 112.11 against the dollar, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7059.

In the oil markets, prices fell in the morning of Asian trade. As of 8:19 a.m .HK/SIN, the global benchmark Brent crude futures contract was down by 0.83 percent at $82.40 per barrel, while the U.S. crude futures contract slipped by 0.89 percent to $72.52 per barrel.

