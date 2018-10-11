Cramer says it's time to buy stocks on Friday after massive sell-off: 'We are oversold'

What happened? What should you do? 1 Hour Ago | 05:25

Friday is the time to start buying stocks again, Jim Cramer said during a CNBC special show on Thursday evening.

U.S. stocks fell sharply on Thursday amid fears of rapidly rising interest rates and a possible global economic slowdown.

"I saw that whoosh happen," Cramer said, referring to the market breakdown in the afternoon.

After that, stocks came back and then tried to go back down again, he added. "We are oversold."

After seesawing through the day, the Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged over 500 points, bringing its two-day losses to more than 1,300 points.

President Donald Trump is blaming the Fed for the market sell-off. He doubled down on his attacks on Thursday, saying Chairman Jerome Powell is being too stringent with monetary policy and is making a mistake. On Wednesday, Trump said the Fed is "going wild."

The Fed has raised its benchmark rate three times already this year, most recently at the end of September, a move that has helped send Treasury yields to multiyear highs in October. The central bank meets two more times this year and is expected to hike rates one more time. It also has projected three hikes in 2019.