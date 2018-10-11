Qatar blockade 'has been a catalyst for change for the entire nation,' says investment chief

An economic blockade on Qatar that's being upheld by its Middle Eastern neighbors has forced the country to step up reforms and its quest for foreign inflows, an investment head told CNBC on Thursday.

"We are seeing a shift in Qatar economics and the entire region. As you know, Qatar is currently going through a blockade from neighboring countries but that hasn't been all that bad," Yousuf Al-Jaida, chief executive of the Qatar Financial Centre, a key agent for attracting foreign direct investment (FDI) to the state, told CNBC's Nancy Hungerford.

"It's been a catalyst for change for the entire nation," Al-Jaida added.

Qatar is still experiencing a Saudi Arabian-led blockade of the country after a high-profile diplomatic rift with its influential and powerful neighbors.

The Saudi Kingdom, along with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt imposed an economic blockade on (and severed diplomatic ties with) the small Arab state in June 2017, accusing it of supporting terrorism. Qatar vehemently denies the accusations.

The blockade has impacted air travel, shipping and trade routes and media, among other sectors. However, the economic impact of the blockade has been seen as short-lived, the International Monetary Fund said in May.

"Growth performance remains resilient. The direct economic and financial impact of the diplomatic rift between Qatar and some countries in the region has been manageable," the IMF said in its recent report published earlier this week on the country in May, predicting respectable gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 2.6 percent in 2018.