The sell-off by the numbers: Stocks post worst 2-day stretch in eight months

Stocks sold off again on Thursday, adding to the previous session's onslaught, as investors dumped equities around the globe because of fears of rapidly rising interest rates.

The financials and energy sectors were the biggest laggards on Thursday, falling around 3 percent each. Tech shares like Apple, Alphabet and Netflix failed to rebound after posting steep losses. These losses dragged the indexes down, pushing them to their worst two-day decline in eight months.

Check out some of the stats from the aftermath of Thursday's onslaught: