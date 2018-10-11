Watch: Trump delivers remarks at human trafficking task force

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump is scheduled to deliver remarks at an annual meeting on combating human trafficking Thursday afternoon.

The president will address the Interagency Task Force to Monitor and Combat Trafficking in Persons, a Cabinet-level entity charged with monitoring the government's efforts to prevent trafficking.

Trump's remarks come shortly after the president met with the performer Kanye West and former NFL player Jim Brown for a working lunch.