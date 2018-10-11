Singapore Airlines will claim the crown of the world's longest service by miles flown on Thursday when it re-starts its direct service between Singapore and New York.

The Airbus A350-900ULR will travel from Changi Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, covering 9,000 nautical miles (9,537 miles) in a scheduled 18 hours and 25 minutes. The flight takes off at 11.35 p.m. Singapore time (11.35 a.m. New York).

Singapore Airlines has previously operated the same route but abandoned it in 2013 due to high oil prices and the constraints of less economic four-engine aircraft.

The cabin on the new service has no economy class, instead being divided into 67 business-class seats and 94 premium economy. Around 5 hours prior to take off, business class tickets were no longer available but premium economy seats could be purchased on the airline's website for $2,155.