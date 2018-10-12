Cryptocurrencies continue plunge with another $6 billion of value wiped out in a day

Over $6 billion was wiped off global cryptocurrency markets in a day, led by XRP and ethereum as prices of digital coins continued to fall.

The entire market capitalization or value of cryptocurrencies had plunged $6.72 billion in 24 hours as of about 11:32 a.m. HK/SIN time on Friday, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. That came after a sharp sell-off across the board on Thursday, which erased billions of dollars of value in a matter of hours.

Friday's drop was led by XRP, which was trading at around 39.13 cents at 11.32 a.m. HK/SIN time, marking a 7.9 percent drop from the day before. It fell as low as 37.89 cents. Ethereum also fell to around $191.07, dropping 7.4 percent from the day before.

Meanwhile, bitcoin largely stabilized at around $6,278.61, falling just under 0.8 percent on the day.

Ethereum, bitcoin and XRP pared some of those losses, but were still sharply lower.