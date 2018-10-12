Tesla produced 7,400 Model 3 sedans in the first two weeks of the quarter, report says

Tesla has produced 7,400 Model 3 mid-sized sedans in the first two weeks of the quarter, according to a report in Electrek, citing unnamed people.

That would mean Tesla has so far produced 3,700 Model 3's per week, short of the goal of 5,000 cars per week Tesla has been aiming for and occasionally hit. The report attributes this to an anticipated production slowdown early in the quarter.

Overall, the automaker is has made 11,500 cars total in the first weeks of the quarter, Electrek said.

Tesla has struggled with production on the Model 3 in the past. It had originally aimed to make 5,000 cars in a week at the end of the 2017, but did not reach that goal until the end of the second quarter this year. However the company did deliver more vehicles in the third quarter than analysts expected. At the time, the automaker said production had stabilized.

Tesla declined to comment.

