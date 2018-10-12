Market veterans didn't see the capitulation yet: 'More selling is yet to come'

Similarly, Nick Colas, co-founder of DataTrek Resarch, said Thursday's market action didn't show the tell-tale signs of a market bottom.
For one, there was no "outsized sell-off" at the open that would indicate a rush to the exits. Second, he was looking for a rally after the first half-hour that didn't happen, rekindling memories of "the dreaded 'margin clerk selloff'" that happened during the 2008 meltdown; and, finally, typical leaders like Boeing and tech didn't step forward to guide the market higher.
"Therefore, we don't think US equities have seen their near term lows," Colas wrote in his daily note after Thursday's trading, in which the market saw another sharp down day. "The typical market response to a down 4% day (like Wednesday) is a modest up day in the next session (+1.7% on average). This signals that investors think prices reflect some near term opportunity. That's what happened in early February of this year, for example, and markets found their footing. The fact that today did not follow the traditional day-after pattern worries us."
He also pointed out that a large "sell" program hit the market Thursday around 2.:30 pm and said traders should keep an eye out for something similar in the coming days.
The re-emergence of global stocks and emerging markets provided some hope, but Colas sees the overall landscape in the near-term to be troubling.
"Our bottom line: the next two days [Friday and Monday] are too fraught with uncertainty to consider increasing portfolio risk," he wrote. "During volatile periods, we stick to a rules-based approach to determine investable bottoms. And [Thursday] broke too many rules."