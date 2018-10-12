Data warehousing company Snowflake raised $450 million in new funding, led by Sequoia Capital. The company builds data warehouses specifically for cloud use and counts Netflix and Office Depot among its clients. The latest round brings Snowflake's total amount raised to $923 million and its valuation to $3.5 billion, the company said.

SmileDirectClub, which produces at-home invisible teeth alignment products, raised a new round of funding — led by private-equity firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice — that values the company at $3.2 billion, three people with knowledge of the matter told CNBC. The $380 million round also included Kleiner Perkins and Spark Capital, the people said.

Enterprise cloud storage provider Egnyte raised $75 million in new funding from Goldman Sachs. The company competes with Dropbox and Box and works with BuzzFeed, Nasdaq and Red Bull, among others. Goldman Sachs' investment brings Egnyte's total funding raised to $132.5 million. Existing investors include Alphabet's GV and Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers.

Greylock Partners led a $43 million Series C round in Demisto, which leverages machine learning to automate and coordinate security tasks. Accel Partners and ClearSky Security also participated in the round, which brings Demisto's total funding to $69 million.

Andreessen Horowitz led a $30 million Series A funding in Divvy, a company that buys homes and sells them to users in portions. Buyers purchase only part of the home, and pay rent to Divvy on the rest. Alex Rampell from Andreessen Horowitz will join Divvy's board.