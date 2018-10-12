Uber CEO Khosrowshahi threatens to pull out of Saudi conference over disappearance of journalist

Uber Chief Executive Dara Khosrowshahi has threatened to withdraw from a high-profile investment conference in Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of a journalist.

Khosrowshahi said in an official statement to CNBC Friday he would not be attending the Future Investment Initiative (FII) conference in Riyadh, an event which has often been dubbed "Davos in the Desert" in reference to the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland.

The Uber chief follows a growing a list of business executives distancing themselves from the country as it faces increased scrutiny after Jamal Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and critic of the Saudi Regime, was reported to have entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, Turkey, only to not be seen again afterwards.

Virgin Group founder Richard Branson, Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong, AOL co-founder Steve Case and The Huffington Post co-founder Arianna Huffington are among the business figures reported to have threatened to cut ties with the Arab kingdom.

Fears of Khashoggi's disappearance have also intensified amid reports that he was also killed by Saudi agents in the consulate. A report by the Washington Post on Thursday said that Turkey had notified the U.S. that it holds audio and video evidence of Khashoggi being killed inside the consulate. Saudi Arabia has denied involvement in his disappearance.

"I'm very troubled by the reports to date about Jamal Khashoggi," Khosrowshahi said in an emailed statement to CNBC on Friday. "We are following the situation closely, and unless a substantially different set of fact emerges, I won't be attending the FII conference in Riyadh."

Khosrowshahi expressing concerns publicly about Saudi Arabia is particularly significant, as the country's sovereign wealth fund, the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund, invested $3.5 billion in the ride-hailing firm in 2016.