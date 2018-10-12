US Treasury yields jump as global equity markets bounce back 

As another trading week draws to a close, equity markets appear to be reclaiming some ground after posting solid losses over the last two sessions.

Sentiment around the globe was rocked in recent sessions, as investors grew nervous over the rise in interest rates. President Donald Trump has recently criticized the U.S. Federal Reserve for the decline in stock markets, saying on Wednesday that he wasn't happy with how the central bank continued to raise interest rates.

"The problem I have is with the Fed. The Fed is going wild. I mean, I don't know what their problem is that they are raising interest rates and it's ridiculous," Trump said during a telephone interview on Wednesday with Fox News. Trump went onto blame the Fed for the stock market decline on Thursday, but added that while he was disappointed, he wouldn't remove Jay Powell as Fed chair.

On Friday, bond yields ticked higher, recovering from yesterday's dip, as investors awaited fresh data. At 8:30 a.m. ET, import and export price index figures are due out, followed by consumer sentiment at 10 a.m. ET.

Elsewhere, a number of Fed officials are due to speak Friday. Chicago Fed President Charles Evans is set to make an appearance at the ENGAGE Undergraduate Investment conference in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic is set to attend the Network of Schools of Public Policy, Affairs and Administration conference in Atlanta, Georgia. Meantime, Fed Vice Chairman Randal Quarles will be present at the 2018 Institute of International Finance (IIF) Annual Membership Meeting in Bali, this weekend.

No auctions are scheduled to take place by the U.S. Treasury Friday.