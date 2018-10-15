Cramer's lightning round: Cisco's stock is a buy ahead of the company's earnings report   

Cisco Systems Inc.: "Yeah, I would [buy ahead of earnings next week]. I think the stock is way too low. It's come down a lot. It kind of doesn't really make a lot of sense to me. I think it's a buy."

Microsoft: "The stock has had just a monster run. My charitable trust owns it. We've been telling club members it is fine. I've got a conference call coming up on Thursday where I will detail why I think it can still be bought, but only half a position."

United Technologies: "We need to see this deal close. They need to be able to buy Rockwell Collins. That's the problem. The stock is stuck. If they're able to buy it – it's held up by the Chinese – the stock is going to roar 15 points. Otherwise, you've got 5 points [of] downside."

Medtronic PLC: "I liked that [Mazor Robotics] deal. And, by the way, Medtronic holds up better than almost any stock in this market. What does that tell you? Tells you to buy it, not sell it."

Raytheon Company: "I am sick and tired of people selling Raytheon. The charitable trust owns it, and let me just tell you something: notice the president mentioned it. He's not going to start cutting off his nose to spite his face, and that includes Raytheon, mentioned actually by name in the '60 Minutes' interview."

Xilinx Inc.: "Xilinx had a very, very good quarter. I like it. Now, a lot of tech stocks are being sent down because of a couple of stocks that are being hit: Amazon's being hit after the bell, Apple's being hit after the bell. There's this big sell program in the Nasdaq. I don't know why after what Adobe did, but just be aware. It's going to be included."