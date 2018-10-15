Industry leaders to gather at the 7th Annual Sohn London Investment Conference

The Sohn Conference Foundation, in partnership with CNBC, announces today the speaker lineup for its 7th Annual London Investment Conference on 29 November 2018 at the London Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square.

The 2018 conference will see some of Europe's leading hedge fund managers come together to present their most compelling new investment ideas. The conference will be opened by Evan Sohn, who co-founded the conference in memory of his brother, Ira Sohn. The 2018 charity speaker will be Professor Richard Gilbertson, Li Ka Shing Chair of Oncology at Cambridge University and Director of Cancer Research UK, Cambridge Centre. This year's conference also includes the inaugural Sohn Women's Brunch, which will bring together a number of the most senior women in finance.

Dina S. Geha, a Director of the Sohn Foundation London, said: "This marks the seventh year that we have gathered together Europe's most influential stock pickers to present their best ideas. More importantly, though, we are gathering once again to raise funds to support groundbreaking research in paediatric cancer and other childhood diseases. We are grateful to our speakers for dedicating their time to this worthy cause and we would like to thank our sponsors for their continued support."

The speaker lineup for the 7th Annual Sohn London Investment Conference includes:

· Bernie Ahkong, Portfolio Manager, UBS O'Connor

· Andy Brough, Fund Manager, Schroder Investment Management

· Dureka Carrasquillo, Senior Portfolio Manager, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

· Adrian Croxson, Executive Managing Director, OZ Management

· Drew Dickson, CIO and Founder, Albert Bridge Capital

· Franck Falezan, Managing Partner, PrimeStone Capital

· Maxime Franzetti, Head of Public Investments, Mubadala Capital

· Vikram Kumar, CIO, Kuvari Partners

· Per Lekander, Fund Manager, Lansdowne Partners UK

· Luke Newman, Fund Manager, Janus Henderson Global Investors

· Rachel Reutter, Senior Fund Manager, J O Hambro Capital Management

Under the leadership of the Sohn London Committee, including Piers Butler, Alexandre Casin, Dina Geha, Armenio Keusseyan, and Manuel Stotz, the Sohn London Conference has developed a reputation as London's premier investment conference and charity event. Conference beneficiaries have included: Cancer Research UK, Cambridge Institute; DKMS; Great Ormond Street Hospital Children's Charity; Royal Marsden Cancer Charity; and, the New York Academy of Sciences Sohn Scientific Conference.

For more information about the Sohn London Conference, visit www.sohnconference.com/london/. Follow Sohn on Twitter @SohnConf, #Sohn2018 and #SohnLDN2018 – for meeting updates, news and highlights.

About The Sohn Conference Foundation



The Sohn Conference Foundation is dedicated to the treatment and cure of pediatric cancer. The Sohn Conference Foundation supports cutting-edge medical research, state-of-the-art research equipment, and innovative programs to ensure that children with cancer survive and thrive. The Sohn Conference Foundation raises its funds through premier investment conferences, including the renowned annual New York Sohn Investment Conference.



The Sohn Investment Conference honors the memory of Ira Sohn, a Wall Street Professional who lost his battle with cancer at age 29. His friends and family founded the New York Sohn Investment Conference in 1995. Since then, investment leaders from across the globe have been inspired to launch partner Sohn Conferences to bring the financial community together for charitable causes. Sohn Conferences include Sohn Australia, Sohn Brazil, Sohn Canada, Sohn Geneva, Sohn Hong Kong, Sohn India, Sohn London, Sohn Monaco, Sohn San Francisco, and Sohn Tel Aviv. To date, the Foundation has raised more than $85 million. More information on the Sohn Investment Conference is available at www.sohnconference.org.