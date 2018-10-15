The Sabah report says the audio recording was sent to Khashoggi's iPhone from his Apple Watch. But earlier reports said Khashoggi left his iPhone with his fiancee outside the Saudi embassy where the attack allegedly took place. The Apple Watch needs a Bluetooth connection to send data to the iPhone it's paired with, and it would be next to impossible for Khashoggi's watch to maintain that Bluetooth connection if it was outside the embassy.

The report also says the audio recordings were uploaded to Khashoggi's iCloud account, but that's unlikely unless his watch had a connection to the internet without his phone.

Some observers have pointed to photos of Khashoggi wearing a version of the Apple Watch that can connect to cellular data networks. But that model of the Apple Watch is incompatible with cellular networks in Turkey, according to Apple's own carrier list, and the audio files could've been uploaded that way.

It is possible Khashoggi's watch could have connected his watch to the internet over the embassy's Wi-Fi network. However, that would mean Khashoggi would have had to connect his watch to the embassy's Wi-Fi during a previous visit. That way, his watch would've automatically connected to the embassy's Wi-Fi when he entered the building on the day of his alleged killing.

If Khashoggi hadn't connected his watch to the embassy's WiFi network during a previous visit, the only other way he could have connected to it would be if he had time to input the password into his watch face moments after he walked into the embassy. The latest watch software from Apple, watchOS 5, was released a few weeks ago and allows users to manually input WiFi passwords by using the device's "Scribble" feature, which lets users draw characters on the screen to input text. It's unlikely Khashoggi would have had time to do that if he was under attack.