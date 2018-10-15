Although Turkish officials haven't said how they obtained both audio and video evidence that they say proves journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed by Saudis inside their embassy in Turkey, a new report from a pro-government Turkish newspaper claims at least some of that evidence comes from an audio recording made from Khashoggi's Apple Watch.
But the method the newspaper said Khashoggi used to record the alleged incident inside the Saudi Embassy is at odds with the way the Apple Watch works, and it's doubtful the story is true. The report also raises new questions about whether Turkish officials are accurately disclosing how they obtained the audio that they say gives evidence of Khashoggi's killing.
Turkish newspaper Sabah reported Saturday that Khashoggi recorded audio of the alleged killing using an app on his Apple Watch and was able to upload the recording to his iPhone and iCloud account. Sabah is a pro-Turkish government newspaper that the country's security officials use to leak information, the AP reported Saturday.
Here's what the Sabah report said and how the story's details don't correspond to how the Apple Watch actually works.