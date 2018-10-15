Natural gas jumps on expectations of above-average cold, with supplies at decade low

Natural gas prices jumped Monday on report of below average cold weather expected across the U.S. at a time when gas supplies are at decade lows.

Natural gas futures for November rose 2.6 percent, to $3.242 per million British thermal units.

"The updated model from over the weekend showed an early season cold snap for the bullk of the country which is the last thing consumers needed to have happen," said John Kilduff of Again Capital.

Natural gas hit a high of $3.37 per mBtu a week ago Tuesday on a cold weather report, but that concern faded and a new 11 day to 15 day forecast shows a blast of cold across the U.S., particularly in the South and in the Midwest

"It's a different pattern," said Jacob Meisel, Bespoke Weather Services chief weather analyst. "You're seeing more risk that cold air masses get trapped across the East. Before it looked like we'd get warm Pacific air into the East."

Meisel said these year's weather pattern has been unusual and it coincides with extremely low supply.

"My early thoughts are for a warmer November into December and then some colder risk in January but primarily February," he said. "In October, we're actually looking at a top five cooling demand days and a top five heating demand. We started with near record heat and we flipped to cold. You always expect to get several weeks of low energy demand and that's not happening."