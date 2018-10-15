The iPad is getting a full version of Photoshop next year

Adobe announced on Monday that it will release a full version of its Photoshop editing software for the Apple iPad next year. Photoshop is currently available for the iPad, but it doesn't offer the same functionality that it does on Mac or Windows computers.

It shows two things: that people are relying on tablets like iPad for more than ever before. It alsosuggests that iPads are getting powerful enough to support apps that otherwise needed expensive PCs or Macs to run properly. Adobe will need to show photo editors how they can accurately edit without a mouse pointer, however, since the iPad doesn't yet support that.

Adobe said the full version of Photoshop will let users open and edit native Photoshop (PSD) files and access all of the Photoshop editing and layers features that are currently only available on computers. A user can start editing on an iPad and pick up where he or she left off on another device, like a Mac.

Adobe suggested that the software will launch on other tablets and mobile devices later, but that the software will first debut on iPad in 2019.