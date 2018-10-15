Google's new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are two of the best Android phones you can buy

Google fixed almost all of my complaints about last year's Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL. Those phones felt cheap and had displays that I thought looked washed out, until Google offered a software update that fixed the issue. The Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL improve on last year's design in almost every way. They look similar, but have much better displays, which are more colorful and pleasing to look at than last year's screens. That means photos, movies and apps all look much more vivid, instead of dull as they did last year.

But Google fixed other things, too. Both devices are now IP68 water-resistant, which means they can last up to 30 minutes under three meters of water. I dropped my test unit in a fountain outside the office and it still works just fine. I'm glad Google is finally adding this feature, which is also available on other Android phones and the iPhone.

The camera is incredible and a lot of fun to use. Google doesn't use two lenses like Apple does. Apple uses a dual-lens system for zooming and creating portrait photos in some cases, but the results are just as good on the Pixel. Google uses software for zooming and the results are impressive compared to a hardware zoom lens. Google's software takes the blurry image that's originally snapped and then fills in the details so that it looks more clear.

The Portrait mode, which blurs the background around a subject, is super impressive, sometimes better than the iPhone XS Max I own. Colors sometimes looked more accurate to me on the Pixel 3, too, but that really comes down to personal preference.

Take a look: