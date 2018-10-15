Adobe stock rose nearly 6 percent during after-hours trading after it announced its growth strategy on Monday at its analyst meeting. It estimates that its 2019 revenue to grow 20 percent year over year and its digital experience subscription bookings to grow by 25 percent. Thomson Reuters predicts its fourth quarter earnings per share to be $1.89 and its revenue to be $2.43 billion.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services fell as low as 3 percent during after-hours trading on Monday after the trucking company reported mixed third quarter earnings. The company reported earnings per share of $1.47, which beat analyst estimates of $1.38 per share. Revenues, however, missed expectations, with the company reporting $2.21 billion, coming in slightly below analyst estimates of $2.2 billion. J.B. Hunt stock later regained most of its post-market losses and traded positive.

Shares of Twilio, a cloud communications company, fell about 4 percent in post-market trading after announcing that it will acquire SendGrid in a $2 billion all-stock transaction. This equates to about $36.92 a share based on Monday's closing price. The transaction is expected to close in 2019.