President Donald Trump said Monday morning that he would send Secretary of State Mike Pompeo "immediately" to meet with the Saudi king as the international outcry continued to grow over missing journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Details of Pompeo's visit to Saudi Arabia weren't immediately clear. The White House and the State Department didn't immediately respond to CNBC's requests for further comment on the president's tweet.

Trump's statement came after Saudi Arabia's King Salman ordered an investigation into Khashoggi's disappearance. The journalist, a critic of the Saudi royal family who wrote columns for The Washington Post, was last seen Oct. 2, when he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The Turkish government believes Khashoggi was murdered. Turkey has reportedly informed the U.S. that it has video and audio evidence showing the journalist was killed inside the consulate.

Saudi Arabia denies wrongdoing, a point Trump stressed in his Monday morning tweet. "Just spoke to the King of Saudi Arabia who denies any knowledge of whatever may have happened 'to our Saudi Arabian citizen,'" Trump wrote.

Khashoggi is a Saudi national who lived in the U.S. as part of his self-imposed exile from the kingdom.

Khashoggi's disappearance and suspected murder have triggered a worldwide wave of outrage. Prominent bankers, such as JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon, and media organizations have been dropping out of an investment conference scheduled for later this month in Riyadh.

Senators in the U.S., led by Republicans Lindsey Graham and Bob Corker, have triggered a Trump administration investigation into the journalist's fate that could end up in sanctions. The president himself has warned of "severe consequences" if indeed it does turn out that Saudi Arabia's government had Khashoggi killed.

Saudi Arabia is the world's biggest oil exporter, and a standoff with the royal family could create turbulence for the global economy.