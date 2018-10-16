By 2050, many 'fundamental assumptions' about the business world will change: UN program head

Engaging in more sustainable solutions is a necessity — not just a corporate responsibility — if businesses want to continue operating in the future, says United Nations Development Program's administrator Achim Steiner.
"Businesses will like the view that 'once I pay my taxes I'm done with my duty.' That simply does not work anymore in our age," United Nations Development Programme's (UNDP) administrator Achim Steiner told CNBC at the Responsible Business Forum in Singapore Thursday.
Private companies are not just "spectators" but a "central player" for paving the way for more sustainable development — with three quarters of the economy in most countries driven by the private sector, he added.