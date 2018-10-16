Italy unrepentant as it throws down the gauntlet to Brussels over spending

Italy's political masters say they're "extremely happy" with their expansionary budget plans for next year. Now, the onus is on Brussels over whether to accept or reject the new spending proposals.

Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini, who also heads the right-wing Lega party, said his lawmakers were keeping their promises to voters after the Cabinet approved the draft budget — which essentially increases social spending and lowers the retirement age.

"I am extremely happy, we are keeping our promises, slowly but bravely. We are dismantling the previous pension law, giving back the right to work at 400,000 Italians (young people able to pick up the jobs vacated by older people who could retire earlier). We are not raising taxes of any kind for 2019," Salvini said during a press conference Monday evening.

Italy's budget, which was submitted to the European Commission Monday ahead of a midnight deadline, includes controversial measures that were promised by the anti-immigration Lega party and anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) ahead of the last general election in March. The vote delivered an inconclusive result and the parties formed a coalition, one that has since caused consternation in Brussels for its euroskeptic rhetoric and big spending plans.