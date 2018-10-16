Market sell-off could get 'significantly worse' this week — and it echoes 1987 crash, strategist says

A strategist warned that ongoing sell-offs in equity markets are drawing slight parallels with the crash of the late 1980s.

Simon Derrick, chief currency strategist at BNY Mellon, raised concerns Monday around recent market moves.

"Without wishing to be too alarmist, there have been a few parallels to what was happening 30 years ago in terms of what's been happening to the dollar, what's been happening to oil prices, what's been happening to Treasury yields," he told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe."

"It's all very September/October 1987 from that perspective."

Derrick referred to the volatile market, dubbed "Black Monday," that began on October 19, 1987, in Asia before spreading to Europe and then the United States later in the day. The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 500 points — or 22 percent — in a single day.

Last week, major markets fell deep into the red with fears of an escalating trade war between the U.S. and China. Higher Treasury yields — effectively the cost of borrowing in the U.S. — also unnerved investors, as well as political problems in Italy and worries over Brexit negotiations in the U.K.

Derrick was adamant that current events wouldn't play out like they did 1987, but said a "confluence of different circumstances" could lead to a serious risk-off event, leading the market to get significantly worse this week.

"Could it get significantly worse (this week)? Yes," he said.