Morgan Stanley shares surge after earnings top the Street on better-than-expected trading results

Morgan Stanley reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations on Tuesday.

Here's how the company did compared with what Wall Street expected:

Earnings: $1.17 per share vs. $1.01 per share forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv

Revenue: $9.87 billion vs. $9.55 billion forecast by analysts polled by Refinitiv

Equity trading revenue: $2 billion vs. $1.98 billion, forecast by StreetAccount

FICC revenue: $1.2 billion vs. $1.15 billion, forecast by StreetAccount

Net income for the bank came in a $2.1 billion, or $1.17 per diluted share, up from $1.8 billion for the same period a year ago. Shares were up 1.9 percent in premarket trading immediately following the earnings release.

In the bank's equities division, the biggest on Wall Street, the company delivered $2 billion in revenue on "solid" performance across all products, especially financing, compared with the $1.98 billion estimate. Its bond trading department produced $1.2 billion, compared with the $1.15 billion estimate, on higher results in foreign exchange and commodities.

"In the first half of the year, we produced strong results across the franchise," Chief Executive Officer James Gorman said in the earnings press release. "Despite the seasonal summer slowdown in the third quarter, we reported solid revenue and earnings growth demonstrating the stability of the franchise."

Investment banking, which includes deal advisory and stock and bond issuance, generated $1.5 billion in revenue compared with the $1.3 billion estimate. The bank said the improved results were thanks to higher IPO revenues and convertible offerings as well as better loan and bond fees.

Shares of Morgan Stanley are down more than 17 percent so far this year.

CEO James Gorman has broadened Morgan Stanley's wealth management division, a more reliable source of revenue than the traditionally volatile trading operations. The CEO has also revamped the bank's fixed-income business, a strategic bet that helped the company eclipse rival Goldman Sachs in market capitalization earlier this year.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.