How to deal with college debt 11:28 AM ET Tue, 30 May 2017 | 01:17

As most now know, skyrocketing student debt can be particularly devastating for young adults.

But it's not just millennials who are delaying life's major milestones because of their loan burdens, according to a new report by the Association of Young Americans, or AYA, and AARP, an association representing the interests of Americans over age 50.

Debt from student loans is also standing in the way for Generation X and baby boomers, the report said.

"The trillion dollar student loan crisis is having a tangible impact on all Americans across all generations," said AYA founder Ben Brown.