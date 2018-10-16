Suspects in journalist's disappearance had close ties to Saudi prince: NYT

Several of the suspects who were identified by Turkish officials in the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi had close ties to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist and a critic of the Saudi royal family, entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2 and has not been seen since. While the Saudis insisted that he left the consulate safely that day, Turkish officials allege that he was murdered by a team of Saudi operatives while inside.

One suspect, Maher Abdulaziz Mutreb, was a Saudi diplomat assigned to the London embassy in 2007 and has been photographed traveling with the crown prince in the United States and Europe. According to the report, three other suspects have served as part of the crown prince's security team.