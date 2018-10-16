President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Saudi Arabia's crown prince Mohammed bin Salman had personally denied to him any knowledge of what happened to journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who is presumed dead after last being seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, Turkey.

Trump, in a pair of tweets, said he had spoken with the prince, who was with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Saudi Arabia, and that bin Salman "had told me that he has already started, and will rapidly expand, a full and complete investigation into this matter."

"Answers will be forthcoming shortly."

Bin Salman is the putative leader of Saudi Arabia, which has adamantly denied being involved in killing the 59-year-old Khashoggi.

But NBC News reported Tuesday that the Saudis are discussing issuing an explanation that would admit that Khashoggi was killed in the consulate — as Turkish officials have been claiming — while giving bin Salman so-called plausible deniability by saying he neither ordered the murder or knew about it.

NBC said one person with knowledge of the discussions said the kingdom will claim that rogue operatives killed the journalist during either an interrogation or an attempt to kidnap him and return him to his native Saudi Arabia.

A high-level Turkish official told the Associated Press on Tuesday that police who had searched the consulate found evidence that Khashoggi was killed there.

Trump had spoken by phone on Monday with Saudi King Salman, who likewise had denied knowledge of what happend to Khasoggi after he last was seen entering the consutate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After speaking with the king, Trump told reporters that it had sound like "maybe these could have been rogue killers — who knows?"

A Washington Post contributor, Khashoggi left Saudi Arabia last year. He had penned articles critical of the country's rulers.

Fred Ryan, The Post's publisher and CEO, in a statement Tuesday said, ""It has been two weeks since Jamal Khashoggi disappeared in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul."

"The government of Saudi Arabia owes the Khashoggi family and the world a full and honest explanation of everything that happened to him, and we support the requests from Jamal's family and the United Nations for an independent international investigation," Ryan said.

"The Saudi government can no longer remain silent, and it is essential that our own government and others push harder for the truth. Until we have a full account and full accountability, it cannot be business as usual with the Saudi Government."

Pompeo, who met Tuesday with both the king and crown prince, will be traveling to Turkey's capital Ankara on Wednesday to discuss Khashoggi's case with officials there, according to State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert.