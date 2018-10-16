UnitedHealth shares rise after posting a 28% rise in third-quarter profit

UnitedHealth, the largest U.S. health insurer, on Tuesday reported better-than-expected third-quarter earnings and revenue.

UnitedHealth earnings rose 28 percent to $3.41 per share. Total revenue rose 12.4 percent to $56.56 billion. Analysts on average had expected earnings of $3.29 per share on revenue of $56.34 billion, according to data from Refinitiv.

UnitedHealth expects full-year adjusted earnings per share to approach $12.80, compared with its prior forecast of between $12.50 and $12.75.

Shares of UnitedHealth rose 3 percent in premarket trading following the report. The stock is up more than 18 percent so far this year.

While other health players including CVS Health, Aetna and Cigna are embarking on major merger deals, UnitedHealth has doubled down on a strategy of reining in costs and expanding its medical services group.

