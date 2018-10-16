US Treasury yields move higher ahead of fresh economic data

Khashoggi, a prominent critic of the Saudi administration, was last seen entering the Saudi consulate in Istanbul. Saudi Arabia's King Salman has ordered an internal investigation, in collaboration with a Turkish team, regarding his disappearance amid an international outcry.

On the data front, the U.S. Redbook data is due at 08:55 a.m. ET, followed by the industrial production numbers at 09:15 a.m. ET, and the Housing Market Index and the JOLTS numbers at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury is set to hold four-week and eight-week bill auctions. At 4:00 p.m. E.T., the monthly Treasury International Capital report will be released. More commonly called the TIC report, it's basically a summary of all the cross-border flows of money in government securities.

Looking to the U.S. Federal Reserve, San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly is expected to share her thoughts on the economy during an appearance at Wellesley College in Massachusetts.

On the earnings front, BlackRock, Goldman Sachs, Johnson & Johnson and Morgan Stanley are due to report before the bell. Meanwhile, IBM and Netflix are expected to report after the bell.