Canopy Growth CEO Bruce Linton is betting that marijuana consumers will be willing to shell out more cash for his company's products now that they're legal for recreational-use, instead of going back to illegal street dealers.

"'Better' will be a big argument," Linton told CNBC's Deirdre Bosa from a Canopy store in Newfoundland as Canada on Wednesday became the largest country in the world with a legal national marijuana marketplace. "People are going to start realizing that the product that they get from the illegal dealer comes from officially, nowhere."

Linton, whose Canada-based pot firm's partners include Snoop Dogg and alcohol giant Constellation Brands, said unregulated marijuana products can come with risks, including being sprayed with unnecessary chemicals.

In August, U.S.-based Constellation upped its bet on the cannabis industry, announcing an additional $4 billion stake in Canopy. At the time, the maker of Corona and Modelo beers and top shelf liquors said it does not planning to sell cannabis drinkables in its home country before legalization happens everywhere.

As more and more countries legalize cannabis, Linton has said that cannabis-related products could disrupt some $500 billion worth of global markets, calling that a more "accurate" estimate than "conservative, cautious" predictions of just $200 billion.

Marijuana stocks have been booming in advance Canada's legalization, with Canopy's U.S. shares soaring more than 400 percent over the past 12 months. But Canopy and other high-flying Canadian pot stocks, like Tilray, were under pressure in premarket trading on Wednesday.