Cramer's lightning round: For growth and yield, go with Verizon over Kraft Heinz   

Kraft Heinz Co.: "You know, 4.4 percent yield. I vastly prefer Verizon. If I want to get decent growth with good yield, I'm going Verizon. It's got better growth than Kraft Heinz. I have to disagree with that pick."

KeyCorp: "It's going to report tomorrow. The stock is acting hideously. It's down 7 percent for the year. You know that I think that [CEO] Beth Mooney does a terrific job. It does yield 3.63 percent. At 4 percent, I think it's OK. But right now, it is for sale big time and that's part of what I'm talking about, which is the slowdown in the economy."

Ventas Inc.: "I think that the whole glut of nursing homes is now gone. There's not a lot of new ones being built. I think that [CEO] Deb Cafaro's doing a terrific job. Pays [a] 5.7 percent yield and I would buy, buy, buy!"

Weight Watchers Intl. Inc.: "It's too wild a trader. No edge for me. I have nothing. It goes up, down, up, down, up, down. It's too crazy for me."

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.: "It didn't deliver. It did not deliver. I was quite surprised because it's very, very good. I should have just said, 'Listen, we've got to stick with Chipotle,' which you know I like very much. And Yum's Taco Bell's doing better. I am really surprised at the poor execution of Del Taco. Maybe if they come on, we could hear otherwise."

HanesBrands Inc.: "Sell, sell, sell. No. Come on, man, I've got VF Corp. just shootin' the lights out. Why go down the food chain to Hanesbrands? VF is the play."

Crane Co.: "Oh, man. That is just a great American manufacturer. I'd like it to sell off a little more like the other ones, but that is a terrific company. No flies on it. I like Crane."

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group PLC: "No, they're terrible. What can I say? No! No. We're not touching that one. It's a fail to deliver, fail to deliver, fail to deliver situation."

Gilead Sciences Inc.: "I would hold onto it. Plus, you've got the 3 percent yield. I think the stock is bottoming right here and I like it very much."