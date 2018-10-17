There are about two dozen desks packed into a windowless room, a half-dozen screens with TV news and Twitter feeds and even more monitors lining the walls tracking trends in Facebook user behavior.
This is Facebook's first ever "War Room," designed to prevent election manipulation by improving data-sharing across the company and enabling quick decisionmaking. This roughly 900-square-foot room, which it recently showed to journalists, is a visual representation of the company's commitment to dramatically improving communication and security ahead of the U.S. midterms.
This demonstration of Facebook's internal efforts comes after a long string of security breaches and privacy hacks, going back to Russian manipulation of the 2016 presidential elections. Since the revelation of the Cambridge Analytica privacy scandal in March of this year, Facebook shares are down 14%. Now the social giant is pulling out all the stops to prevent another debacle and more negative headlines.
Now, with less than three weeks before the U.S. midterms, and even less time ahead of the runoffs for the Brazilian presidential election, this room is the hub for Facebook's work to identify the spread of fake news and quickly shut it down. The company says its current combination of technology and 20,000 employees focused on safety and security would have blocked the Russian manipulation of the 2016 election.