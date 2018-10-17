Trading Nation

Five experts weigh in on Netflix's blockbuster earnings beat

Netflix crushed earnings — Watch five experts break down what happens next for the stock
Netflix crushed earnings — Watch five experts debate what do to next   

Netflix just wowed Wall Street with its growth story.

The streaming service topped third-quarter earnings estimates, posted a double-digit increase in sales, and smashed subscriber targets.

Here's what five experts have to say about its earnings report:

  • Barton Crockett of B. Riley FBR says while the overall report looked solid, he sees some weakness in the details. "At risk of tugging on Superman's cape, their margin outlook for the quarter really takes a dive from what they did in the third quarter and their revenue per subscriber, their ARPU growth, slows in the fourth quarter from what we saw for the past few quarters," said Crockett.
  • Kevin Landis of Firsthand Capital Management says high valuations are not a knock against Netflix. "Wall Street just loves to worry about expensive stocks but the strongest stories end up being those most expensive stocks and this is case in point," said Landis. "These folks are very scientific about what they do, and in essence they're pretty darn aggressive about what they do as well and that's why people complain so much about how much they spend."
  • Sylvia Jablonski of Direxion says Netflix's expansion plans give her confidence in the stock's trajectory. "I think it's been an awesome growth story and it will continue to be an awesome global growth story as they expand into Asia, India and some of the international markets," said Jablonski.
  • Michael Morris of Guggenheim Securities says investors need to stay focused on the big picture. "This is a company that's disrupting a $400 billion global television industry and they currently have roughly $16 billion in revenue," said Morris. "We think that the revenue opportunity with the company is vastly underappreciated."
  • Mark Mahaney of RBC Capital says the streaming service has an enviable profile for a tech company. "You've got accelerating sub adds, pricing power and expanding margins. I don't know another place in tech where you can get that package right now," said Mahaney. "That's why the stock works near-term."

Bottom line: Netflix's high-growth potential justifies ballooning expenses and an expensive valuation. Keep focused on the big picture growth story.

Vote
Vote to see results
Total Votes:

Not a Scientific Survey. Results may not total 100% due to rounding.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
NFLX
---

More From Trading Nation

Videos

Trades to Watch

Trader Bios

About

Trading Nation is a multimedia financial news program that shows investors and traders how to use the news of the day to their advantage. This is where experts from across the financial world – including macro strategists, technical analysts, stock-pickers, and traders who specialize in options, currencies, and fixed income – come together to find the best ways to capitalize on recent developments in the market. Trading Nation: Where headlines become opportunities.

Michael Santoli

Michael Santoli joined CNBC in October 2015 as a Senior Markets Commentator, based at the network's Global Headquarters in Englewood Cliffs, N.J.  Santoli brings his extensive markets expertise to CNBC's Business Day programming, with a regular appearance on CNBC's “Closing Bell (M-F, 3PM-5PM ET).   In addition, he contributes to CNBCand CNBC PRO, writing regular articles and creating original digital videos.

Previously, Santoli was a Senior Columnist at Yahoo Finance, where he wrote analysis and commentary on the stock market, corporate news and the economy. He also appeared on Yahoo Finance video programs, where he offered insights on the most important business stories of the day, and was a regular contributor to CNBC and other networks.

Follow Michael Santoli on Twitter @michaelsantoli

Read more

Connect

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...